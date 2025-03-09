Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.