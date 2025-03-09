Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 417,067 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,170,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.