Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,828 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6,085.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 390.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,630,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

