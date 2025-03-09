Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $92,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

