Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTF. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.