Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC increased its position in Value Line by 340.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line Stock Up 4.2 %

VALU stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Value Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

