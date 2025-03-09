Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 6,776 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

