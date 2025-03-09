Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $739.06.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE PH opened at $635.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.95. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.