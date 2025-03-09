Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,510,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

