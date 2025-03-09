Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $196,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.3% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

