Pineridge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

