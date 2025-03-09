Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NYSE:PAA opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 208.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,951 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

