Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 241,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

