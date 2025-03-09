Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 153.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 959,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 936,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after buying an additional 866,757 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 639,907 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $3.07 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.91.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.25 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

