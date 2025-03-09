Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

