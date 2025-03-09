Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

