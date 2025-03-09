Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $139,800,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 846,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 45.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,587,000 after purchasing an additional 502,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 548,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6 %

SEE stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

