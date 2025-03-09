Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,654 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,680. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

