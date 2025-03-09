Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,930 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.