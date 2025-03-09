Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,962 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,476,000 after buying an additional 212,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 149,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 333,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.5 %

OVV stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

