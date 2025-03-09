Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,074 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.67 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

