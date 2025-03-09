Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $749,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

