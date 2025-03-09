Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $795,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $445.17 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $109,468.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,903,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,500,189.80. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,966. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.