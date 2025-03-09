Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $818,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,856.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

