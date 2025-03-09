Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $823,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of News by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of News by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
News Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $31.82 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
