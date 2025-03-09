Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 6,033 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.10. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.