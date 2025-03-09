Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

