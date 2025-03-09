Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTLE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 1,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $20.96 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTLE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

