Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

