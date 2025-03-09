Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,775 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,091,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.20 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,807 shares of company stock worth $14,359,193. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

