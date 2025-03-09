Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,526 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.