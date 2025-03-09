Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $892,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

