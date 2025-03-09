Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,793.72. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -156.25%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

