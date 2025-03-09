Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of PTCT opened at $52.59 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $373,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,823,564.48. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $39,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,585.60. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,870 shares of company stock worth $1,075,657. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

