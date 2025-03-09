ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 9,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 452,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. This represents a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

