Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$36.99 and last traded at C$36.99, with a volume of 1337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.00.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.