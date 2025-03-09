RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Position Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 377.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in RadNet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 58.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after buying an additional 344,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $50.31 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

