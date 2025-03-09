Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

