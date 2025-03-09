Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,479 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,691,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,502,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 545,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TERN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In other news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $25,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875.99. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $52,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,561.60. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,669 shares of company stock worth $211,040. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TERN opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

