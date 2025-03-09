Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CompoSecure were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 46.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMPO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,055,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,789.72. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,001.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and sold 76,872 shares worth $1,224,846. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $10.97 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

