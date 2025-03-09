Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 380 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE REPX opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $607.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

