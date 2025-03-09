Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,829 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OmniAb were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OmniAb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in OmniAb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 802,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OmniAb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in OmniAb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
OmniAb Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.14. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.72.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
About OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
