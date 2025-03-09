Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

RSKD opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $828.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 76.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,585 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $3,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 483,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

