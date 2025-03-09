Robert W. Baird Cuts Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to $16.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNMD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $500.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,436.59. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,128.38. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,022 shares of company stock worth $208,203. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.