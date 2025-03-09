Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $43.64. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 6,211,063 shares.

Specifically, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,936.79. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,338,214.86. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 64,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $3,224,167.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235,585 shares in the company, valued at $160,614,439.40. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.