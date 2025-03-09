SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.31 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

