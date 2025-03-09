SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of MediciNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Trading Up 1.3 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediciNova



MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

