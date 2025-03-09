SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,104 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

