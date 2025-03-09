SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,202 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 67,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

