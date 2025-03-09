SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 241 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

CASY opened at $398.73 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

